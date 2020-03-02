Thomas scores comeback win over Canandaigua in Class B Championship

Webster Thomas 4, Canandaigua 2

The Titans controlled the game from start to finish, but you couldn’t tell on the scoreboard. They outshot the Braves 39-13, but trailed 2-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second. However, Thomas finally started scoring in the third and won their second-straight Class B championship 4-2.

Carter McWilliams scored less than four minutes into the game, sniping in a bar-down wrister to put his team up 1-0. Lucas Schwartz re-directed one in less than two minutes later to put the Braves up 2-0.

“It was a little frustrating,” said senior Brandon Giercazk of the locker room after the first period. “It was kind of quiet for a little bit but you know we started talking and it was like, we’ve got to keep it going you know and keep grinding down. We knew that eventually we’d pop a couple in and it happened. ”

The Titans got one back in the second as Liam Forsyth scored on the powerplay to cut the lead in half.

In the third period, the flood gates opened. Cullen Hennessy squirted one past the goalie on the powerplay to tie it at 2. Then, McWilliams got injured and did not return, eliminating most of Canandaigua’s offensive firepower.

Thomas took advantage, scoring twice in less than a minute to take the lead and get insurance. Brandon Gierczak cranked up a slapshot that found the back of the net and Jack Stappenbeck shot in his own rebound to make it 4-2 and seal the win.

“It’s a really good team we have here,” said senior Kevin Gabalski. “We don’t get in our heads too much. We just play like we always do.”

“Winning at any level, whether it’s squirt, B-level, or if it’s the Stanley Cup. Winnings winning and it doesn’t matter what sport, it’s fun,” said head coach David Evans. “It’s one of our accomplishments this year and we just want to continue to move forward as we progress here to regionals “