Girls Lacrosse

Thomas 13, Brighton 11

Tied at ten with less than seven minutes remaining, the Titans scored three straight goals to pull away in the tightly contested matchup.

Gwen Newtown, Mya Zeller, and Kolbi Spencer scored the crucial game-deciding goals as the Titans moved to 8-6 on the year.

Mercy 16, Waterloo 5

Nine players scored goals for the Monarchs in a dominant performance over Waterloo. Leading 7-3 midway through the first half, Mercy scored the final six goals of the period to put the game away.

Evelyn McAuliffe had three goals and two assists to lead Mercy. Madeleine Fitzgerald, Ava LaRocco, Mia Lusardi, and Mia Quagrello each had two goals.

Boys Lacrosse

Churchville-Chili 12, Wayne 4

Dominic Hoch scored five goals and Colin Duncan had three goals and two assists as the Saints raced past the Eagles in the second half.

After allowing a goal early in the third quarter to make the score 3-2, Churchville-Chili scored nine of the game’s last eleven goals to secure the win.

Jaxon Leonard had three goals and an assist for the Saints while Cameron Gefell had a goal. Brett Seamon had three assists.

Louis Profetta led the way for the Eagles with two goals.