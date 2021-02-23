Thomas junior Kulik is Player of the Week

Last week, Thomas basketball star Jackson Kulik wasn’t just good. He was clutch.

Kulik put up 81 points in three games, but saved his best for the end. On Tuesday, he scored nine of his points in overtime as Thomas got past Spencerport. On Thursday, he hit the game winner with less than a second to play as the Titans nipped Penfield. On Saturday, Kulik scored 14 in the fourth quarter to rally Webster from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter in a victory against Irondequoit.

It was enough to keep Thomas unbeaten and make Kulik the Player of the Week.