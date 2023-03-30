Irondequoit freshman Cooper Moore celebrates after scoring a goal in the Eagles’ win over Greece. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Boys Lacrosse

Thomas 9, Churchville-Chili 2

After a tough overtime loss in their season opener to Hilton, Thomas got back on track with an impressive win over Churchville-Chili.

The Titans scored the first five goals of the game before Jaxon Leonard of the Saints made it a 5-1 game late in the second half. Thomas added two more goals in the third quarter to effectively put the game out of reach.

Jagger Altieri led the way for the Titans with a hat trick. Dom Blechot and Jake Polizzi each had two goals for Thomas.

Thomas (1-1) will host Rush-Henrietta on Tuesday, April 4th. Churchville-Chili (0-2) will have their home opener against Fairport the same evening.

Irondequoit 16, Greece 0

The defending Class B runner-up began their season with a convincing victory, shutting out Greece.

The Eagles led 3-0 after the first quarter, then turned on the gas, scoring six tallies in the second to lead 9-0 at the half.

Freshman Cooper Moore led the way for the Eagles, scoring five goals. Aidan Greco had a goal and five assists, Oliver Grisdale netted three goals, and Ryan Boe added a pair.

Jonathan Bucciarelli made eleven saves for the Storm.

Irondequoit (1-0) will travel to Penfield on Thursday, April 6th. Greece (0-2) will host Irondequoit on Tuesday, April 11th.