Thomas holds on late for sectional win; Big early run carries East

(8)Thomas 44, (9)Hilton 43

The Cadets rallied in the fourth quarter, but could not get over the hump in a Class AA first round sectional game Wednesday night from Webster.

Thomas led by nine early in the fourth quarter, but Hilton ripped off seven in a row. A Maddie Manetta jumper cut the deficit to 42-40 with two minutes to play.

The Titans broke a Hilton press and got Abby Roetker a layup that pushed the lead back to four. It was the only Thomas field goal of the fourth quarter.

Sydney Carpenter quickly answered with a corner three and Hilton was down only 44-43. After getting a stop, the Cadets chance for the lead with five seconds left touched nothing but air.

Hilton actually got a bit unlucky forcing a jump ball on the rebound instead of getting a foul call. The whistle blew with 0.9 seconds left and Thomas had the arrow. The Cadets forced a turnover on the ensuing inbound, but there was not near enough time for a desperation heave.

Mady Kelly led the Titans with 16 points and Lyndsay Kelly added 14. Next up for Thomas is a meeting with top seeded Penfield in Friday’s quarterfinals. Tip time is 7pm at Penfield High School.

Hilton finished 8-13.

(6)East 52, (11)Arcadia 40

Arcadia opened the game with a three pointer.

Then, East made the rest of the first quarter a blur.

The Eagles ripped off 20 straight points to take command of their Class A first round game Wednesday night in Rochester. Arcadia got within eight points in the fourth quarter, but no closer.

Xandria Flanders led East with 19 points. Imani Oliver and Shariona Blocker each scored 12 points and Makayla McCorker chipped in with ten.

Jazmine Darling topped Arcadia with 15 points. Kristina Geraci added 12.

East moves on to Saturday’s quarterfinals and will face the 3-seed Aquinas. The Irish easily handed (14)Eastridge 63-29 on Wednesday. Tip time is scheduled for 2pm with the game expected to be at Aquinas.

Arcadia closed their season at 7-14.