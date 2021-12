Joey Cresimanni and Jack Stappenbeck score two goals each to help Thomas defeat Greece 5-2

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thomas scored the first four goals of the game as they dominated Greece 5-2. Joey Cresimanni and Jack Stappenbeck both scored two goals to help the Titans advance to 5-1 on the season.

Tyler Buss also scored for Thomas. Jacob Wood and Josh Kimble scored for Greece.

Thomas will be back in action tomorrow night taking on Canandaigua at Webster Ice Arena. Greece will take on Fairport Tuesday, December 21st at Lakeshore East.