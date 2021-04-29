Thomas girls volleyball gets another upset to reach sectional final

High School Sports

8th-seeded Titans top Vikings to reach Class A championship game

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Thomas girls volleyball team had the biggest upset of the Section V volleyball quarterfinals, handing top-seeded Sutherland a 3-2 defeat.

The eighth-seeded Titans knocked out the other Pittsford squad on Thursday to reach the Class A championship game.

Thomas won the first set with some ease, 25-16. The second set was a grind as the Titans grinded out a 25-23 win.

In a tight third set, after being tied 18-18 the Vikings ended the set on a 7-2 run to extend the match with a 25-20 win.

The fourth set was all Titans as they completed another upset with a 25-15 win that was never in doubt.

Thomas will travel to Churchville-Chili for the Class A championship on Saturday. The 7th-seeded Saints knocked off 3rd-seeded Eastridge Lancers in five sets in the other semifinal match.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss