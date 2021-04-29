Thomas girls volleyball gets another upset to reach sectional final

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Thomas girls volleyball team had the biggest upset of the Section V volleyball quarterfinals, handing top-seeded Sutherland a 3-2 defeat.

The eighth-seeded Titans knocked out the other Pittsford squad on Thursday to reach the Class A championship game.

Thomas won the first set with some ease, 25-16. The second set was a grind as the Titans grinded out a 25-23 win.

In a tight third set, after being tied 18-18 the Vikings ended the set on a 7-2 run to extend the match with a 25-20 win.

The fourth set was all Titans as they completed another upset with a 25-15 win that was never in doubt.

Thomas will travel to Churchville-Chili for the Class A championship on Saturday. The 7th-seeded Saints knocked off 3rd-seeded Eastridge Lancers in five sets in the other semifinal match.