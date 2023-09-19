The Titans move to 5-1 on the season

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thomas jumped out to a commanding lead in the first half and never looked back in their 6-1 win over Fairport.

A little under 14 minutes into the contest, Catherine Rogers found the back of the net off a free kick to put the Titans on the board first. Less than two minutes later, Rogers sent another free kick into the box and Sophie Esders took advantage with a goal to make it 2-0.

With eight minutes left in the first half, Esders scored again off an assist from Olivia Smith to give the Titans a 3-0 lead.

Next for Thomas (5-1) is a date with the Spencerport Rangers on Thursday, September 21st. The game will be held at Cosgrove Middle School in Spencerport.

Fairport (1-3-2) will hit the road to take on Schroder the same evening.