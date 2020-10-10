Thomas field hockey shuts out Penfield in sectional final rematch

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last year, Penfield defeated Webster Thomas 3-0 to win the Class A Section V championship.

Tonight was a different story. The Titans controlled the game from start to finish with a convincing 5-0 victory.

The Titans started their scoring in the first quarter with a quick strike.

In the second, Audrey Green scored on a rebound and Molly Fisher poked one in during a scrum to give the Titans a 3-0 lead heading into the half.

In the third quarter, the Patriots were called for a foul after a great diving save by Victoria Campana, leading to a penalty stroke by Molly Fisher. She calmly fired it in to give her team a 4-0 win. The Titans would add one more in the fourth quarter to win 5-0.