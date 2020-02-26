Thomas, Canandaigua hockey heading to Class B sectional final

No. 1 Thomas and No. 3 Canandaigua will go head to head for the Class B title in RIT’s Gene Polisseni Center on March 1, at 1 p.m.

Webster Thomas 3, Churchville-Chili 2

Top seeded Webster Thomas is heading back to the Class B championship, hoping to go back-to-back, and are playing for their sixth title since 2003.

Both teams exchanged goals in the first and second periods, but a late goal by junior forward Cullen Hennessy solidified Thomas’ spot in their fifth consecutive title game.

Ethan Breton stopped 36 of Churchville-Chili’s 38 shots on goal.

Canandaigua 5, Spencerport 0

A hat trick by Carter McWilliams was huge as the No. 3 Braves defeated the No. 2 Rangers 5-0.

The first period was scoreless, with Spencerport dominating offensive time. Canandaigua turned on the heat in the second period, scoring three of their five goals.

Cade Chesler stopped all 33 shots for the Braves.