The Titans gave Schroeder their first Section V loss in almost a calendar year

Softball

Thomas 9, Schroeder 3

With a convincing win on the road, the Titans handed the Warriors their first Section V loss since April 26th, 2022. In fact, it was Thomas who defeated Schroeder that day before the Warriors went on to win the Class A state championship.

It was a tie game in the 5th inning before a RBI double down the third base line from Julia Maciag made it a 3-2 ballgame. In the 7th, Emma Bello knocked a solo shot to left center to extend the lead to 5-2. A few batters later, her sister Anna smoked a RBI double to right to put the game out of reach.

These two teams will not meet again in the regular season nor sectional play. Schroeder will compete in Class AA for the postseason while Thomas will play in Class A.

Thomas (4-2) will hit the road and take on Jamesville-Dewitt at Carrier Park on Saturday, April 15th. Schroeder (3-1) will look to bounce back against Ballston Spa at Indian Meadows the same day.

Caledonia-Mumford 14, Avon 5

The explosive Cal-Mum showed up once again with 14 runs on Friday night. Through four games, the Raiders have averaged over 19 runs a game.

Caledonia-Mumford (4-1) will head back home to face Hornell on Monday, April 17th. Avon (1-2) will hit the road to take on Warsaw on Wednesday, April 19th.