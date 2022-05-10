ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On the big stage under the bright lights at Frontier Field, McQuaid ace Will Taylor shined brightest tossing a no-hitter in an 8-0 win over Fairport.

The Wofford commit had eight strikeouts with just one walk in the dominant performance. The Knights also committed an error in the 7th inning on a tricky play to shallow right field.

NO-HITTER: On the big stage under the bright lights at Frontier Field, @McQuaidBaseball ace Will Taylor shined tossing a no-no.



The @WoffordBaseball commit had 8 strikeouts with just one walk shutting down Fairport in an 8-0 @AthleticsMcQ win.@News_8 pic.twitter.com/LiCHAScywK — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) May 11, 2022

Early on, Taylor was matched pitch for pitch by Fairport’s Braden Consaul, a fellow Division I commit. The Red Raiders’ ace is headed for USC Upstate in the Big South Conference. The pair each had scoreless outings going into the 5th when McQuaid finally broke the game open.

CJ Phelps, Luca Ciaramitaro, and Taylor each plated runs in the inning as the Knights led 5-0 after the 5th.

In the 6th, Will Russotti added another run and Phelps got two more home to make it 8-0. Phelps finished 2-4 with 3 RBIs and a run scored while Taylor helped his own effort going 1-3 with 2 RBIs.

McQuaid (9-4) is undefeated in four Section V games this year and will travel to Corning-Painted Post on Wednesday. Fairport (5-11) will host Hilton the same evening.