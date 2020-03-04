Taggart’s free throws send McQuaid back to Class AA sectional final

Three last-minute free throws by Jermaine Taggart proved to be the difference between win and go home, as No. 4 McQuaid knocked top-seeded Victor out of the sectional bracket for the fifth straight year with a 61-60 win.

McQuaid was down by nine after the break, but gave the favorites a run in the second half, tying the game at 37. Victor surged in the fourth quarter to regain their lead, but the tune changed with under ten seconds to play.

With 5.2 seconds left, Jermaine Taggart was fouled while shooting a corner three. The Knights were down two, and all three free throws could lock up the game. Taggart delivered, going 3-for-3. Matt Caggiano tried to beat the buzzer, but he could not get the floater to fall.

Taggart finished with a game-high 26 points, while Connor Williams led Victor with 19 points.

McQuaid plays for their third straight sectional title on Saturday night at 9 p.m. as they face UPrep in the Class AA final at Blue Cross Arena.