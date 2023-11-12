VERONA, N.Y. (WROC) — Section V took home a pair of cross country state championships as Will Tempest of Pittsford Sutherland and James Tette of Penn Yan both finished first in their respective classes.

Tempest, a junior, won the Class B race with a time of 16:09.

Tette, a senior, concluded his high school career by winning the Class C event with a time of 16:13.

Haylie Smith of Rush-Henrietta had the top girls result of the day from Section V, taking 8th in the Class A race with a time of 18:54.