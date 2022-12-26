PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Cecilia Peinado Calvo may be new to the Sutherland/Mendon rivalry, but she didn’t wait long to make an impact.

Sutherland guard, a foreign exchange student from Spain, scored 17 points and added six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in the Knights’ 58-40 victory over the Vikings.

The win was Sutherland’s first over their rivals since 2013. Earlier in the week, she tallied 15 points and six rebounds in a runaway victory over Arcadia/Olympia.

The sophomore is fitting in well with her new teammates and is second on the team in points (11.4 per game), rebounds (6), steals (2.4), and blocks (4 total). She’s also first on the team with 2.1 assists per game.

The Knights are 5-2 on the season and are a contender in Class A this season and our Player of the Week is a big reason why.