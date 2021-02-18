Sutherland, World of Inquiry pick up boys basketball wins

Knights move to 4-1 on the season

Senior Jake Preisser drives for a layup in Sutherland’s win over Canandaigua. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Sutherland 57, Canandaigua 47

On senior night, the Sutherland Knights moved to 4-1 on the season with a ten-point win over Canandaigua.

Sutherland used a strong second quarter to push in front 28-20 at the half, but the Braves responded. Canandaigua outscored the Knights 20-10 to take a 40-38 lead into the fourth.

A quick 9-1 run by Sutherland pushed the Knights in front and they never looked back. They held Canandaigua to just seven points in the final quarter to secure the win.

World of Inquiry 86, Early College 46

The Griffins moved to 3-1 on the season as they were easily able to defeat Early College, who fell to 0-2 on the season.

