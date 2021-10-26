Sutherland, Wayne take care of business in boys soccer

Class A1 Quarterfinals: (1) Sutherland 3, (8) Spencerport 1

Sutherland pulled away with two goals from John Field in the second half to defeat Spencerport 3-1.

Just two minutes into the game, Sutherland’s Henry Walbaum scored to put the Knights on the board first 1-0.

With just nine minutes left in the half, Spencerport’s Kyle Milburn scored off a beautiful header to tie the game at 1 going into halftime.

In the 50th minute, Field put one into the back of the net after Walbaum’s shot was blocked by the keeper giving the Knights a 2-1. Field would later add another goal with less than three minutes left in the contest.

Class A1 Quarterfinals: (4) Wayne 4, (5) Brockport 0

Josh Bolt recorded a hat trick as Wayne shut out Brockport in the sectional quarterfinals.

20 minutes into the action, Noah Means scored off a header from Bolt to give Wayne the 1-0 lead.

Seven minutes later, Bolt scored a goal of his own to extend the lead to 2-0. He would add another goal with just four minutes left in the first half giving the Eagles a 3-0 lead heading into the break.

Wayne will take on Sutherland in the Class A sectional semifinals. They have yet to play each other this season.