Jack Leahy’s late goal was the difference for the No. 2 Knights who topped the No. 7 Vikings 1-0 in the Class A quarterfinal.

Leahy had the lone score of the game with the top shelf goal, but scoring chances were plenty as the game progressed. Both Carter Kladstrup and Milan Blaakman made saves on penalty and corner kicks, as well as head on shots.

Sutherland will host No. 6 Spencerport in the Class A semifinals on Monday.