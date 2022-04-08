PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Behind an explosive fourth inning, Sutherland was able to control the game and never look back in their 6-1 win over Kearney.

It was a 1-1 game heading into the bottom of the fourth. Addison Bernas hit a RBI double down the third baseline bringing home two runners which capped off a four run inning for the Knights.

Bernas finished with 3 RBI’s in the game while Julia Hunt, Alex Sippel and Grace Murphy all were able to get a hit. Maddy Ward pitched a complete game and earned her third win of the year.

For their next game, Sutherland (4-0) will hit the road and face will Brighton on Tuesday, April 12th. Kearney will hold their home opener against Thomas on Monday, April 11th.