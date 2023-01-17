Senior guard Sam Pisanelli scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the first quarter

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — After a tough loss last Saturday to Irondequoit, Pittsford Sutherland got back on track with a nice road win over Penfield 75-64.

The Knights stormed out the gates fast as they held a 23-6 lead after eight minutes of play. Senior guard Sam Pisanelli had 12 of his game-high 23 points in the first quarter.

Penfield played much better in the second quarter outscoring Sutherland 22-16 to cut the deficit to 11 heading into the break.

Behind a barrage of three-pointers in the third quarter, the Patriots were able to make it a 49-45 game with 3:34 left in the frame. However, the Knights flipped a switch and went on a 13-3 run into the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Sutherland had three players besides Pisanelli in double-digits with Everett Wilcox scoring 13 points, Luke Fliss adding 12 points and Max Michalski pitching in 11 points. Chandler Reynolds also had eight points.

Junior guard James Stinebiser led the way for Penfield with 18 points while senior guard Aiden Cook had 16 points to go along with four three-pointers.

Sutherland (9-4) will to keep their momentum alive when they travel to Arcadia on Thursday, January 19th while Penfield (6-5) will stay at home to take on Hilton on Friday, January 20th.