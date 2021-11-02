Sutherland, Hilton boys soccer raise bricks

Class A Championship: (1) Sutherland 1, (2) Churchville-Chili

In a rematch of last year’s sectional final, Henry Walbaum’s goal in overtime clinched the Class A sectional title for the Knights.

Sutherland has won three consecutive Section V titles and four in the last five years.

The Knights will face the Class A Section VI champion Saturday night at Williamsville South high school.

Class AA Championship: (2) Hilton 2, (4) Fairport

Cody Cavuoto’s two goals helped push the Cadets past Fairport to win the Class AA sectional championship.

In the 13th minute, Cavuoto popped one right over the keeper’s head to put the Cadets up 1-0.

Nine minutes later, after an Anthony Inglese shot got deflected, Cavuoto scored off the rebound to extend the lead to 2-0.

The win gave the Cadets their third sectional title since 2015 and fourth in program history.

Hilton will take on the Section VI champion Williamsville North in the NYS Far West Regional. The game will be Friday night at Williamsville South high school.