PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second time this season, Sutherland girls volleyball swept Mendon in the battle of Pittsford.

The Knights jumped out to an impressive start winning the first set 25-13. In a much closer second frame, Sutherland held on for a 25-19 win before ending the match 25-16 in the third set.

Sutherland (14-1) will wrap their season up at home when they host Mercy on Thursday, October 20th. Mendon (11-4) will travel to Eastridge the same evening.