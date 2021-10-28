Sutherland girls soccer wins a thriller over Athena to advance to the sectional finals

Moran Pochtar game winning save in PKs helped push the Knights to the sectional finals

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Athena and Sutherland split the regular season series 1-1 before meeting up in the Class A2 sectional semifinals.

On Wednesday night, Sutherland came out on top as they defeated Athena in a thriller 2-1.

In the 50th minute, Laura Dunningan scored off a rebound after Laura Bennett’s shot hit the crossbar putting the Knights on the board first 1-0.

With 13 minutes remaining in regulation, Wrianna Hudson scored a goal to tie the game up at one. After 110 minutes of soccer, the game was sent into PKs.

Alexandra Bova gave Sutherland the lead 8-7 in sudden death PKs with a goal into the bottom left corner of net. On the Athena rebuttal, Moran Pochtar made the game winning save in sudden death PKs to send the Knights to the next round.

Sutherland moves onto the Class A2 sectional finals where they will take on Mendon. The two teams split season series 1-1.