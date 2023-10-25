SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Sutherland girls held on for a 1-0 win over Pal-Mac to advance to the Class A championship game.

The lone goal of the came late in the first half when a cross from Alexandra Bova was deflected off a Pal-Mac defender for an own goal. Sutherland withstood a strong attack from Pal-Mac in the final 15 minutes of the game to preserve the win.

Sutherland will take on top-seed Aquinas in the sectional title game on Saturday, October 28th. The two teams met earlier this month when the L’il Irish gutted out a 1-0 victory.

Pal-Mac ended their season with a 12-6-1 record.