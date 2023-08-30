Alexandra Bova celebrates with her teammates after scoring Sutherland’s first goal of the game. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Sutherland girls soccer team kicked-off their 2023 campaign with a convincing 5-1 victory over Honeoye Falls-Lima on Wednesday.

On an autumn-like August evening, the Knights had the wind at their backs for the first half and took advantage.

Alexandra Bova got Sutherland on the board with a goal in the 6th minute, with Cecily Kaul scoring just a minute later to make it 2-0.

In the 13th minute, Emma Wesley continued the assault as the sophomore made it 3-0. Senior Meghan Joerger showed off some impressive footwork before firing in another goal to make it 4-0 in the 16th minute.

Taylor Hamilton scored Sutherland’s final goal of the game, kicking a loose ball in over her head with her back facing the goal. The ball was sent into the box on a corner kick in the 24th minute.

The Cougars’ defense shored up the rest of the game and HF-L finally got on the board late in the second half when Bria Torpey scored a brilliant goal, sending in a free-kick from 40 yards away.

Sutherland (1-0) will host Eastridge on Saturday while Honeoye Falls-Lima (0-1) will travel to Batavia on Monday.