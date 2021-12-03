Sutherland girls basketball win their season opener over Irondequoit

Ellie Bergin led the way with 12 points to help the Knights take down Irondequoit

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Sparked by a 7-0 run to begin the fourth quarter, the Sutherland girls basketball team won their season opener over Irondequoit 48-39.

After leading 7-5 after the first quarter, the Eagles scored six unanswered to begin the second quarter. The Knights would rally to make it a 17-17 game going into halftime.

Sutherland pulled away in the third quarter taking a 32-27 lead heading into the final quarter. To begin the fourth, the Knights went on a 7-0 run to put the game out of reach.

Ellie Bergin led the Knights with 12 points while Ellie Bergin added 9 points. Irondequoit’s Amiyah Nunn had a game high 18 points.

Sutherland will face Athena next Tuesday while Irondequoit will take on Arcadia.

