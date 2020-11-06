Sutherland field hockey wins Pittsford showdown, Schroeder and Hilton soccer play to a draw

Annabelle Cotroneo keeps the Knights unbeaten on the season

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Defenses are tightening up in Section V as teams get ready for the playoffs.

FIELD HOCKEY- Pittsford Sutherland 1, Pittsford Mendon 0

The Knights came out on top in the second battle of Pittsford with a 1-0 win over the Vikings. Annabelle Cotroneo scored the game’s lone goal in the first quarter.

The two Pittsford field hockey teams met for the second time in three days on Thursday afternoon, after playing to a scoreless overtime tie on Tuesday night.

Sutherland moves to 9-0-1 on the season.

GIRLS SOCCER- Hilton 0, Webster Schroeder 0 OT

There were plenty of chances, but neither team could find the back of the net as the Warriors and Cadets played to a scoreless tie. This is the second matchup of the year between these two teams and the second 0-0 tie.

Victoria Cangialosi and Hannah Robinson combined to keep a clean sheet for the Cadets while Eliana Ockrin got the shutout for the Warriors.