BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — There were the overtime defeats in 2020 and 2018. The shutout losses in 2021 and 2019. Now, the sectional championship in 2022.

After finishing as runner-up for the last four seasons, the Sutherland field hockey team finally raised a sectional brick for the first time since 2012 after defeating Mendon 2-1 in the Class B championship game on Saturday.

Harper Weisbeck scored the game-winning goal with 3:37 left in the game to defeat their crosstown rivals.

Both teams scored once in the second quarter on corners, with Ava Bleier netting a goal for the Knights and Sophia Albano tying it up for the Vikings.

The two teams seemed destined for another overtime thriller until Sutherland’s Gretta Spitz took a shot that was blocked in front of the net. Weisbeck was there to pop it in and give her team the win.

Sutherland will take on the Section VI representative on Saturday, November 5th at Medina Veterans Park.