Hannah Wang scores early goal to lead Sutherland over Mendon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sutherland avenged its only loss of the season after defeating Mendon 1-0.

Last month, Mendon took down Sutherland 2-0 in another low-scoring affair.

In the first quarter, Hannah Wang scored the only goal of the match.

Sutherland moves onto 10-1 on the year while Mendon drops to 10-1-1.