Sutherland field hockey gets redemption, heads to finals with OT win

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Last year, the Sutherland field hockey team suffered a heartbreaker in the Class B/C championship game, falling to East Rochester in overtime.

On Monday night, they got their revenge as Annabelle Cotroneo scored the game-winner for the Knights as they defeated East Rochester/Gates Chili 4-3 in overtime to advance to the Class B championship game.

Midway through the first quarter, Cotroneo scored off an assist from Ava Bleier to make it 1-0 Knights. With five minutes left in the quarter, ER/GC knotted it up off a goal by Leah Griffith. Another Cotroneo goal from Bleier late in the quarter gave the Knights a 2-1 lead heading into the second.

Bleier extended Sutherland’s lead with 10:52 left in the first half, which was answered by Gillian Weltman’s goal for ER/GC to make it a 3-2 game at the half.

Sam Lewis scored for East Rochester/Gates Chili in the third quarter as her shot got through traffic and went in off a defender’s stick.

With no goals in the fourth quarter, the game went to overtime. Early in OT, Hannah Wang passed it over to Cotroneo who ripped it up and in for the game-winner.

Sutherland will play rivals Mendon on Thursday night in the Class B championship game as the Vikings defeated Irondequoit 7-0 in the other semifinal matchup.