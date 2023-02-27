Girls Basketball

Class A

(1) Sutherland 45, (12) Our Lady of Mercy 38

The Knights withstood a strong third quarter push from the Monarchs to secure the win and advance to the sectional final.

Sutherland clamped down on the defensive end in the first half holding Mercy to just 12 points as they took a nine point lead into the break. In the third quarter, Mercy fought back behind several three-pointers to cut the deficit to just four heading into the final frame.

In the fourth, the Knights were strong with the ball and capitalized at the free-throw line to come away with the victory.

Sutherland (19-3) will face the two seed, Canandaigua, in the Class A sectional title game on Saturday, March 4th at Rush-Henrietta High School at 4pm. The Monarchs Cinderella tournament run came to an end on Monday night as they ended their season with a 10-13 record.

(2) Canandaigua 63, (11) Irondequoit 40

A 25-0 run in the first half was enough for the Braves to take the lead and never look back in their Class A semifinal win over the Eagles.

Midway through the second quarter, Irondequoit held a 7-2 lead. From there, Canandaigua flipped a switch and scored the next 25 points unanswered to take a 20 point lead late in the second quarter.

Star guard Mya Herman led the Braves with 25 points while Kyleigh Chapman pitched in 18 points. Eily Hubler also scored 11 points for the Braves.

Canandaigua (18-5) will take on top-seeded Sutherland in the sectional final on Saturday. The two teams met in early February with the Braves coming away with a 60-40 win.

Irondequoit finished the season with a 10-13 record.

Boys Basketball

Class C1

(2) Avon 61, (3) Geneseo 55

The two-time defending sectional champions flexed their muscles in the second half to defeat the Blue Devils on Monday night.

The Braves advance to the Class C1 sectional championship game where they will be seeking their ninth brick in program history.

Avon (18-4) will take on Northstar Christian in title game. The Knights upset top-seeded Rochester Academy in the semifinal round with an overtime win. The game will take place on Friday, March 3rd at Blue Cross Arena at 9pm.