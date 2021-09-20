Sutherland boys soccer tops McQuaid in battle of unbeatens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Carter Kladstrup made a big save on a McQuaid penalty kick in the second half to preserve Sutherland’s win on Monday night.

Both teams entered the game undefeated and the matchup lived up to the hype.

Will Field scored the first goal for Sutherland, firing one in the bottom-left corner just over two minutes into the game. It was the first goal McQuaid let up all season.

With time winding down in the first half, Elliot Aguirre scored on a PK for McQuaid to even the game at 1.

With 25 minutes left to play, Henry Walbaum put Sutherland up 2-1 as he scored on a corner kick. The corner was headed by Henry Leahy and redirected in by Walbaum.

Kladstrup made his PK save with 17 minutes left in the game, diving to the right to make the stop.

McQuaid, who was playing most of the second half with 10 players after a player earned his second yellow of the game, had a few quality chances to score late but could not net the equalizer.