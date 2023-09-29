PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Sutherland boys soccer team avenged their early season loss to Mendon with a 4-0 win Thursday night. The two teams met on September 4th where Mendon came out on top 1-0.

Midway through the first half, Zachary Bennett sent it into the box for William Hanford who squeezed it in for the first goal of the game. Five minutes left in the half, Bennett found Nolan Petrone out in front who ripped a quick shot to make it 2-0 into the break.

Hanford and Bennett both added goals in the second half. Sutherland goalkeeper Seth Rozen pitched his third straight shutout.

Next up for Sutherland (6-4-1) will hit the road and take on Williamsville South of Section VI on Saturday, September 30th. Mendon (6-5) will travel to Honeoye Falls-Lima to face the Cougars the same day.