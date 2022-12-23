The Sutherland girls defeated Mendon for the first time since 2013

Girls Basketball

Sutherland 58, Mendon 40

The Knights defeated the Vikings for the first time since 2013 and just the third time in the 22 years of the Rainbow Classic. This year’s iteration of the event raised $60,100 to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

After holding a 11-9 lead through the first quarter, the Knights stepped on the gas outscoring the Vikings 15-7 in the next eight minutes play.

In front of a sold out crowd at the University of Rochester’s Louis Alexander Palestra gymnasium, Sutherland added to their lead making it a 40-29 game into the fourth quarter. Mendon cut the deficit to just seven points early in the frame, however, the Knights went on a 18-7 run the rest of the way to end the game.

Leora Cook and Cecilia Peinado led the way for Sutherland with 17 points a piece while Eden Lewis pitched in six points and eleven rebounds. Mendon’s Brooke Bowler scored ten points.

Sutherland (5-2) will hit the road and take on Odyssey on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mendon (4-1) will travel to Pal-Mac to face the Red Raiders on Wednesday, December 28th.

Boys Basketball

Sutherland 73, Mendon 70

In a back and forth game filled with runs, Sutherland got the last laugh to grab their second win in a row.

Both teams came out hot from beyond the arc in the first quarter leading to a 19-19 after the first quarter. Mendon kept up the pace in the second quarter taking a 39-32 lead into halftime.

The Knights clamped down on the defensive end in the third quarter holding the Vikings to just eleven points in the frame. Heading into the fourth, it was tied at 50.

Behind a quick 8-2 run, Sutherland led 60-52 midway through the fourth quarter and never looked back.

Senior guard Everett Wilcox finished with 16 points for Sutherland while Dutch Pestorious and Sam Pisanelli both ending up with 15 points. Mendon’s Jackson Green led all scorers with 22 points.

Sutherland (4-2) will face Franklin at Rush-Henrietta high school on Wednesday, December 28th. Mendon (3-4) will take on Fairport at Nazareth College the same evening.