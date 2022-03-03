Knights win on strange ending as ball gets stuck on potential winner

Boys Basketball

Class A2 Semifinals

(5) Sutherland 39, (1) Eastridge 37

A low-scoring battle turned hectic in the final minutes as the Knights were able to knock off the top-seeded Lancers in a thrilling semifinal matchup.

Neither team could muster up much in the first half as Eastridge led 15-12.

In the third, Sutherland took a 26-25 lead as Sam Pisanelli scored all of the Knight’s points in the frame.

With two minutes to play, Eastridge was up 33-31 when Tyler Mullin knocked down a three-pointer to take a one-point lead.

Eastridge trailed 36-35 with 42 seconds left when Cordell Young hit a stepback, fadeaway shot over two defenders with the shot clock winding down to put his team up 37-36.

Mullin answered on the next possession with another clutch three as Sutherland regained the lead 39-37.

Eastridge came up empty on their next possession and had to foul Sutherland. The Knights missed the front end of the one-and-one setting up a crazy sequence.

With five seconds left, Caquan Wester had a good look from three to push the Lancers in front. His shot was tracking toward the basket but got stuck between the rim and the backboard.

Eastridge would maintain possession after the jump ball but they could not muster up any magic with 1.2 seconds left as the top-seeded Lancers lost a heartbreaker.

Pisanelli led all scorers with 21 points. Mullin’s two clutch three-pointers accounted for his six points.

For Eastridge, Wester led the way in the losing effort with 16 points.

Sutherland will play for their first sectional title since 2019.

(2) East 60, (3) Wayne 56

East trailed by 19 points in the second quarter but rallied the third quarter to earn the right to play for their third straight sectional title.

Wayne started out hot and East started out cold as they built up a 34-15 lead with under three minutes left in the first half. East ended the quarter on a 12-2 run to cut the margin to 36-27 at the break.

East dominated the third, forcing turnovers and hitting three-pointers as they won the quarter 25-6. Quinton Gordan-Smith hit a trio of threes in the quarter. East led 52-42 heading into the fourth.

Wayne would fight right down to the wire as they made shots and East could not hit their free throws. A Mason Blankenburg putback made the score 58-56 East with 14 seconds left in the game. After another missed free throw by East, Blankenburg had a look at the go-ahead three which would not fall.

Damani Barley had a game-high 21 points for East. Gordan-Smith and Kai McCullough each scored eleven while Zion Parsons had 10 for East.

Devon Forrest had a team-high 19 for Wayne, with Mason Blankenburg had 14 and P.J. Ostrowski had 10.

East will take on the Knights in search of their third straight sectional title. The game will be on Saturday, March 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Gates Chili High School.

Girls Basketball

Class AA Semifinals

(2) Fairport 80, (3) Penfield 67

A trio of players combined for 73 points for the Red Raiders knocked off the defending Class AA champs.

Penfield led 42-36 with just under six minutes left in the third quarter but Fairport dominated from there. A Bella Pucci three-pointer to end the quarter capped off a 25-12 stretch as the Red Raiders led 61-54 after the third.

The Fairport lead ballooned to 78-60 in the first five minutes of the final frame as the trio of Bella Pucci, Ella Meabon, and Ne’vaeh Buntley dominated in the win.

Pucci had a game-high 32, Meabon scored 21 points, and Buntley added 20.

Eva Elliot had 23 in the loss for Penfield while Jackie Funk had 16.

(1) Bishop Kearney 65, (4) Victor 44

The Lady Kings controlled the game from start to finish en route to their twelfth straight trip to the sectional championship game.

Tied at 10 later in the first, BK scored the final five points to lead 15-10 heading into the second quarter.

Bishop Kearney led 31-23 at the half and scored the first nine points of the third to build up a 40-23 lead. The Lady Kings would remain comfortably in front for the rest of the game.

A win against Fairport would give Bishop Kearney their fourth sectional title in the last five years.

The Lady Kings and Red Raiders will play at 7:00 p.m. at Rush-Henrietta High School on Saturday, March 5th.