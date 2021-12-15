Sutherland and Canandaigua boys basketball notch impressive road wins

Sutherland and Canandaigua pull away in the second half to get road victories

Sutherland 57 Arcadia 39

Sutherland clamped down on the defensive end of the floor in the second half only allowing 12 points as they defeated Arcadia 57-39.

After trading buckets early in the third quarter, the Knights extended the lead to 11 after getting a few transition buckets.

Sutherland’s Sam Pisanelli led all scorers with 24 points. Chandler Reynolds also added 10 points for the Knights. Mike Bolger was the leading scorer for the Titans with 10 points.

Next up for Sutherland is a matchup with Mendon at their place Friday, December 17th. Arcadia will hit the road and take on Batavia the same evening.

Canandaigua 62 Olympia 34

After leading by six at halftime, Canandaigua exploded in the second half to take down Olympia 62-34.

The Braves led early on in the first quarter, but the Spartans made a run late to tie things up 11-11 heading in the second quarter. Behind a strong second quarter from Derek Andrews, the Braves took a 28-22 lead after 16 minutes of play.

Canandaigua moves to 2-0 on the season and their next game will be against Eastridge at home Monday, December 20th. Olympia drops to 2-2 on the season and will take on HF-L Friday, December 17th.