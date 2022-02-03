Surging Titans seek first sectional title since 1983

Thomas handed Mendon their first loss since the spring of 2020

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fresh off a 10-2 season in 2021, the Thomas boys basketball team had high hopes with the majority of their team coming back. Last year, the Titans fell short in the sectional semifinals to Irondequoit 61-51.

“It showed us that we had the potential to be pretty good coming into this year,” said Thomas head coach Griffin Coles.

But the season didn’t start as planned, the Titans stumbled out the gate to a 3-3 start including a 23-point loss to New Hartford on December 30th. When asked what he did to change the season around, Coles said the team had to go back to the basics.

“Go back to the drawing board,” said Coles. “Keep practicing. Keep trying to get better. Keep trying to figure things out. From a coaching standpoint, just watching film trying figure out what can do a little different to get better.”

After the new year, Thomas got back in the lab and fixed their mistakes. They’re now riding a seven game winning streak including a big upset win over Mendon who was ranked 3rd in the state and had won their last 27 games.

“Playing with Mendon for three quarters going into the fourth quarter tied, I think it gave them some confidence,” said Coles.

In the fourth quarter, the Titans outscored Mendon 21-11 to hand the Vikings their first loss since March 4th, 2020.

“You know we really wanted to come out with a chip on our shoulder in that game and we wanted to come out with energy,” said guard Andrew Quinn. “Coach put together a great game plan for us to go into it. He said limit turnovers and rebound the basketball.”

When asked what makes this Titans ball club special, coach Coles said they’re a tight knit group that’s been together for awhile now. The senior laden team makes sure that they celebrate after single win with a little tradition.

“We go to Hooligan’s after every win unless it’s a far drive,” said forward Jackson Kulik. “Our team comradery off the court is almost as good on the court. It’s equally as important.”

Coming up short in the sectional semifinals last season, the Titans hope to take a step further and win it all this year. Their first sectional title since 1983.