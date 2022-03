ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After last year’s boxing season was scrapped, things were finally back to normal at the 90th Annual Aquinas Mission Bouts.

Last summer, Aquinas alumni kept the tradition alive by having an alumni event outside in the summer.

On Friday, the students were back in the ring to raise money for students’ missions.

Honored to be the ring announcer for one of the best high school events in Rochester.



The 90th annual Aquinas Mission Bouts.



Lots of good fights.

And hard working boys and girls. @AQAlumni pic.twitter.com/Riyrb8PszP — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) March 5, 2022

News 8 Sports Director was the emcee of the event, which featured both boys and girls competing against their classmates.