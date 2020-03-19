Student-athletes still training for spring season with virtual workouts

Strength and conditioning coaches are getting their athletes ready for the potential spring season as best they can.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Normally this time of year, Next Level Strength and Conditioning would be packed with kids getting ready for the spring sports season.

“You know we’ve got some kids that have been making monster gains,” says Nate VanKouwenberg, the founder and owner of Next Level Strength and Conditioning

But now, the gym is empty. Shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a tough pill to swallow for everyone involved.

“To see, potentially, a full month or plus away, they’re having a hard time with it,” says VanKouwenberg

He’s turning to personalized online workouts to get student-athletes ready for the potential season ahead- workouts designed to be done alone, in accordance with social distancing.

“We want this to be more of a one-on-one type of thing and the app,” says VanKouwenberg. “Really, we’ve taken a lot of time and a lot of hard work to make sure we’re designing a program we can do at home with minimal to no equipment and have the benefits.”

The training program is designed to be done with things that most people have at home. Why you may not have a kettlebell you probably have a bag you can fill up with some books.

“So what we’re going to do is just design a program specifically to them based on where they were in their other programs and have it to be things they can do right at home without the everyday equipment they’re used to,” says VanKouwenberg.

“We’re not going to forget about them for that time,” he adds “We are going to stay on top of them and make sure they come back where they were and hopefully even better.”

VanKouwenberg is also developing programs for physical education classes to do at home while school is out of session.

