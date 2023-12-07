ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sutherland girl’s basketball fought off Mercy behind a dominating fourth quarter to give them the 48-39 win on Thursday night.

Trailing going into the final quarter, Sutherland outscored Mercy 19-9 to get their second win of the season. The comeback was led by freshman Petra Hunt, who scored eight fourth-quarter points.

Hunt had a game-high 18 points. Senior Leora Cook was a big contributor as well with 16 points, 10 of which came in the second half.

Sophomore Bridget Wise led the scoring for Mercy, with 11 points. Not far behind her was junior Mia Lusardi, who hit triple threes to give her nine points.

Sutherland stays undefeated on the young year, improving to 2-0. They will face off against HF-L at home next Tuesday, December 12th. Mercy falls to 0-2 and gets ready to play Mount St. Mary Academy at home this Saturday, December 9th.