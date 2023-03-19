The storybook finish for Irondequoit fell just one page short.

Tappan Zee ripped off a 15-0 run that turned a tight third quarter game into a rout midway through the fourth quarter as the Eagles season–and head coach Chris Cardon’s career–ended with a 49-36 defeat in the Class A state final Saturday night in Glens Falls.

Xavier Gissendanner led Irondequoit with 18 points and his bucket with 2:34 left in the third had the Eagles down just 27-26. They didn’t score for the next seven minutes plus and Tappan Zee was too far in front by then.

Ryan Heath was held to just seven points and the Eagles made only two of 12 three point attempts.

Sean Berrigan led Tappan Zee with 20 points while Jack Maloney added 18. It was the first state title ever for Tappan Zee in boys basketball.

Cardon announced before the season this year would be his 37th and final run on the Irondequoit bench. He will conclude with 523 wins, good for 4th all time in Section Five history.

Ending with a state final defeat would erase the smile from Cardon’s face when he considered a nearly four decade career with Irondequoit basketball.

“I’m just proud of the memories. There’s people that make a lot of money in life. I have memories of a lifetime,” Cardon said. “I just love this team. I’ll always remember this team. We’re going to be lifelong friends. I just think of the wonderful memories of Irondequoit and all the people in Irondequoit.”

Irondequoit finished the season at 21-4.