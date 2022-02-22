The Stappenbeck brothers are three of the top six scorers for the Titans

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Thomas hockey team is currently ranked fourth in the state for Class B and are about to begin another sectional title run.

A big reason for that lofty ranking is the play of the Stappenbeck brothers. All of three of them.

“Just kids that are good that are willing to work hard each day,” said Thomas head coach David Evans. “Really good students in school. They’re respectful. They’re leaders, but they’re quiet. They lead by example and they work hard and their good with their teammates.”

Jack and Aidan are seniors on the Thomas hockey team and also happen to be twins. The youngest brother of the trio is Ethan, who is a junior.

The Stappenbeck brothers are three of the top six scorers for the Titans. When asked who pushed them to the sport, it was their Mom who made them fall in love with the game.

“She was the one that played when she was younger,” said Jack Stappenbeck. “Then we got into it around six or seven. She was the one that introduced us to it.”

The eldest brothers of the group, Jack and Aidan have played together side by side throughout their childhood. It wasn’t until high school that all three of them got the opportunity to share the ice together.

“Like even when we all made the team, our coach brought us all in together,” said Ethan Stappenbeck. “He was like this is the first time I’ve had three brothers on a team so hearing that was cool.”

“The pictures of all us on the ice together it kind of gives me a realization like this doesn’t happen very often,” said Aidan Stappenbeck. “I’m kind of in a lucky situation here.”

For the Stappenbeck brothers, this sectional run will be the last time they ever share the ice together.

“It would be really cool to go out on top and win another sectional title with my brothers,” said Ethan Stappenbeck.

The Titans will begin their run for their third sectional title in four years beginning on Wednesday, February 23rd against Canandaigua at Webster Ice Arena.