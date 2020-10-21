Spencerport’s Zigrossi dominates on way to Section V girls golf title

The sophomore wins by 19 shots for her first sectional title

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — It may have been a wet week for the Section V girls golf championship, but nothing could stop Julia Zagrossi as the Spencerport sophomore won her first sectional title.

Zigrossi shot a 74 on Monday during round one and matched that score on Wednesday to win the event by 19 shots.

Finishing in second place was Pittsford junior Jayden Ford, who had rounds of 83-84 for a 167 total, followed by Caitlin Keenan of Victor, who finished in third place with scores of 86-82–168.

The top nine golfers qualified for the state championships next June.

Final Results from the 2020 Section V Girls Golf Championship:

1) Julia Zigrossi, 74-74–148

2) Jayden Ford, 83-84–167

3) Caitlin Keenan, 86-82–168

4) Michaela Eichas, 86-83–169

5) Ava LaBelle, 86-85–171

T6) Georgia Spatorico, 83-89–172

T6) Raina Hoffmann, 91-81–172

8) Kiera Lalley, 86-87–173

9) Sophia Cellura, 91-85–176

10) Lauren Ogden, 91-86–177

11) Brooklyn Rogers, 90-89–179

12) Audrey Chung, 90-91–181

13) Harper Dittman, 88-96–184

T14) Emily Ferguson, 90-95–185

T14) Mary Grace McCann, 100-85–185

16) Mackensie Daniel, 96-95–191

17) Marisa Eichas, 102-94–196

18) Ileana Cheruiyot, 101-97–198

19) Gianna Cicione, 96-104–200

20) Lilly DePalma, 105-100–205

T21) Haley Kucewicz, 105-101–206

T21) Sophie Pawelek, 103-103–206

23) Abigail Sikora, 107-102–209

24) Ava Malvaso, 106-112–218

25) Olivia Dillenbeck, 110-109–219

26) Emma Sweazy, 109-111–220

27) Diana Black, 108-113–221

28) Raina Schubert, 111-114–225