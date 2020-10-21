Spencerport’s Zigrossi dominates on way to Section V girls golf title

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — It may have been a wet week for the Section V girls golf championship, but nothing could stop Julia Zagrossi as the Spencerport sophomore won her first sectional title.
Zigrossi shot a 74 on Monday during round one and matched that score on Wednesday to win the event by 19 shots.
Finishing in second place was Pittsford junior Jayden Ford, who had rounds of 83-84 for a 167 total, followed by Caitlin Keenan of Victor, who finished in third place with scores of 86-82–168.
The top nine golfers qualified for the state championships next June.
Final Results from the 2020 Section V Girls Golf Championship:
1) Julia Zigrossi, 74-74–148
2) Jayden Ford, 83-84–167
3) Caitlin Keenan, 86-82–168
4) Michaela Eichas, 86-83–169
5) Ava LaBelle, 86-85–171
T6) Georgia Spatorico, 83-89–172
T6) Raina Hoffmann, 91-81–172
8) Kiera Lalley, 86-87–173
9) Sophia Cellura, 91-85–176
10) Lauren Ogden, 91-86–177
11) Brooklyn Rogers, 90-89–179
12) Audrey Chung, 90-91–181
13) Harper Dittman, 88-96–184
T14) Emily Ferguson, 90-95–185
T14) Mary Grace McCann, 100-85–185
16) Mackensie Daniel, 96-95–191
17) Marisa Eichas, 102-94–196
18) Ileana Cheruiyot, 101-97–198
19) Gianna Cicione, 96-104–200
20) Lilly DePalma, 105-100–205
T21) Haley Kucewicz, 105-101–206
T21) Sophie Pawelek, 103-103–206
23) Abigail Sikora, 107-102–209
24) Ava Malvaso, 106-112–218
25) Olivia Dillenbeck, 110-109–219
26) Emma Sweazy, 109-111–220
27) Diana Black, 108-113–221
28) Raina Schubert, 111-114–225