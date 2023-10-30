Lenhard scored a pair of goals and added an assist in the Rangers' championship win

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Lindsay Lenhard etched her name into a lengthy list of Spencerport girls soccer playoff heroes on Saturday with a standout championship game performance.

Lenhard opened the Class AA championship game with an assist, then scored a pair of stellar goals to secure a 3-0 win for the Rangers against Schroeder. The win gave Spencerport their eighth straight sectional title, a record in Section V girls soccer.

The junior finished Spencerport’s sectional playoff run with six goals and three assists. She had four goals in her team’s 10-0 win against Arcadia, an assist on the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Victor in the quarterfinals, and an assist in a 3-0 victory against Mendon in the semifinals.

Lenhard, who is committed to play Division I soccer at VCU, has 23 goals and 19 assists on the season.

The Rangers are the second-ranked team in Class A in New York, seeking their first state titles since 2016. While Lenhard hopes to add more hardware later in the season, for now, she will have to settle on being our Player of the Week.