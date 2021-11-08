Spencerport’s Lily Brongo is our Player of the Week

Brongo was a part of all five Ranger goals in their state regional win

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — In a week full of sectional champions and state tourney games, Spencerport girls soccer’s Lily Brongo stood out among the rest.

The University of Wyoming commit helped lead the Rangers to the state semifinals with a 5-0 win over Grand Island on Saturday.

She scored a beautiful goal, a one-touch rocket kicking the ball out of the air. She also had assists on all four other Ranger goals.

Spencerport heads back to the state semifinals where they will take on Rockville Centre South Side out of Section VIII next Saturday in Cortland. In the latest state rankings, the Rangers are third while their opponents are ranked sixth. Spencerport last won a state title in 2016, sharing the crown in 2017.