Rodriguez scored the game winning goal in the Rangers 16-15 win over Rush-Henrietta

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sectionals have begun across Section V and this Spencerport rising star is peaking at the right time.

Anthony Rodriguez is our player of the week. The sophomore had 10 goals and 6 assists in two games this past week.

In the Rangers 16-15 overtime win over Rush-Henrietta, Rodriguez had six goals including the game winner.

That resume is more than worthy enough to be our player of the week.