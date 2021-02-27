Spencerport wins first girls bowling title, joins Hilton, Newark, Marcus Whitman as sectional champs

Hilton senior Elena Carr celebrates a strike. She finished with the high series in Class A leading her team to a sectional title. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — An exciting two days of bowling concluded on Saturday with the Section V girls championships.

In Class A, Hilton ran away with the competition taking first place over Webster Thomas by over 600 pins. They finished with a team total of 6057 compared to the Titans’ 5428.

Elana Carr of a 1421 for the high six-game series, while Cassidy Potter’s 299 earned top game for the Thomas Titan.

In Class B, Spencerport won their first sectional title in school history with a team total of 5101. Greece Athena finished in second with 4944 with Arcadia close behind with 4942.

Jordan Czerw of Spencerport had the high series with 1301 while Sydney Kraft of Arcadia had the high game with 269.

Class C was a Newark domination as they topped second-place Wayne by over 1,000 pins. They totaled 5383 pins, led by Natalie Kent and Rebecca Spry who had the top two series in the class.

Class D came right down to the wire, as Marcus Whitman defeated Penn Yan by just six pins. Marcus Whitman totaled 4,484 while Penn Yan finished with 4, 478. Andy Kniffin had the high series, bowling a 1,150 for Penn Yan.

On Friday, Hilton, Athena, Newark, and Marcus Whitman won boys sectional titles. Full results from both events can be found on the Section V website.