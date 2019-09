Spencerport went 1-7 in 2018 while Victor went 7-3 and played in the Section V Class A title game. All of that was turned on its head on Friday as Spencerport defeated Victor 21-12.

Rayshod Walker had an answer for the first Victor touchdown, and the rest of the team followed.

Connor Mesh had quite the performance with 45 carries and 248 yards rushing. He also recorded two rushing touchdowns.

