Spencerport tops Greece in girls lacrosse battle

Ruby DePalma tallies three goals and two assists in the win

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Leading by just one goal early in the second half, the Rangers put Greece to bed by scoring five of the next six goals in their 10-5 win.

Ruby DePalma had three goals and two assists to lead the Rangers, who took a 5-3 lead into halftime. Hailey Rooney netted two goals for Spencerport while Lily DePalma had a goal and three assists.

Five players scored a goal each for Greece, including Alison Dioguardi who had a goal and an assist.

Spencerport moves to 3-1 with the win while Greece falls to 3-2.