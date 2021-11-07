Spencerport, Penfield girls soccer advance to state semifinals

Class A Far West Regionals: Spencerport 5, Grand Island 0

A second half explosion powered the Rangers back to the state semifinals as they scored four times in the final 40 minutes.

The lone goal in the first half came on a Bre DeHond header from a Lily Brongo corner kick.

In the second half, it was Brongo once again on a corner kick finding the head of Lindsay Lenhard. Brongo scored next on an assist from Alyssa Hackett. The final two Ranger goals would be from Jamie Keens and Hackett, both assisted by Brongo.

Spencerport heads back to the state semifinals where they will take on Rockville Centre South Side out of Section VIII next Saturday in Cortland. In the latest state rankings, the Rangers are third while their opponents are ranked sixth. Spencerport last won a state title in 2016, sharing the crown in 2017.

Class AA Far West Regionals: Penfield 1, Lancaster 0

Courtney Felton scored the lone goal for the Patriots to push Penfield into the Class AA semifinals.

With 25 minutes remaining in the first half, Natalie Giunta sent in a ball that went off of Felton into the keeper and in. Paytyn Crane kept a clean sheet for the Patriots, against a Lancaster squad that played the final 30 minutes of the game with just 10 players after they were given a red card.

Penfield will take on Massapequa in the state semifinals, who are ranked 4th in the latest state rankings. Penfield is ranked 8th.